Africa filmmaking agency Realness Institute has selected 15 participants for the 4th edition of the Creative Producer Indaba (CPI), a training scheme for advancing the work of independent producers both from and working with the African continent.

Participants for the latest CPI run include South Africa’s Ephraim Gordon, who produced Amy Jephta’s Barakat, South Africa’s submission to the international feature award at the 2022 Oscars. Gordon produces through Nagvlug Films, and has also directed for TV series including comedy Taktiek.

Also selected from South Africa is Vanessa Sinden, senior producer at Triggerfish Animation, where she has worked on titles including 2021 animated feature Seal Team, which launched on Netflix in territories including the US.

The selected producers come from three groups: African producers looking for their next project; African producers with projects in development seeking international collaborators; and international producers looking for African film projects.

The 2024-2025 programme features two workshops. The first is an online session beginning today (Monday, October 28), with in-person sessions at Marrakech Film Festival in December; while the second workshops will take place at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in January-February 2025, with final online sessions in April.

Cape Town-based Realness runs the CPI in collaboration with EAVE, IFFR Pro and Atlas Workshops.

The cohort will be guided by group leaders and creative producers Mehret Mandefro and Diana Elbaum, and story consultant and 2022 CPI alumnus Tracey Lee Rainers.

CPI 2024-2025 producers

African producers looking for their next project

Layla Swart (S Africa), Yellowbone Entertainment

Salamina Mosese (S Africa)

Vanessa Sindern (S Africa), Triggerfish Animation

Kamy Lara (Ang)

Moimi Wezam (DRC), Zero Attitude Flix

African producers with projects in development

Dhia Jerbi (Tun)

Ephraim Gordon (S Africa), Nagvlug Films

Juliana Kabua (Ken)

Mohammed Alomda (Sud)

Miral Ezzat El Fakharany (Egy)

International producers seeking African projects

Dieynaba Sy (Fr), Lanbeli Production Company

Julia Alves de Oliveira (Braz)

Kathryn Fasegha (Can)

Maeva Ranaivojaona (Austria), Suboscura Films

Niza Lou Waldburger (Switz), Vega Film