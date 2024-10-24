The world premiere of David Dietl’s Long Story Short will open the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) on November 8.

It is one of 15 new German films as part of a focus programme on Germany at this year’s festival.

Long Story Short is a comedy drama about the parties, tragedies, love and friendship experienced by a close group of friends. German stars Laura Tonke and Ronald Zehrfeld are among the cast. With a script by Elena Senft, it is adapted from May el-Toukhy’s 2015 Danish feature of the same name.

Dietl’s film is produced by Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann and Laura Mihajlovic.

Hosted by Doris Tislar and Jan Ehrenberg at the Alexela Concert Hall, the POFF opening ceremony will feature Estonian director Riho Unt’s short animation Casablanca, plus the presentation of the POFF Lifetime Achievement Award and Bruno O’Ya Young Actor Scholarship.

The German films include the world premiere of Steve Bache’s No Dogs Allowed in the first feature competition; plus titles coming from previous 2024 festivals, such as Matthias Glasner’s Berlinale entry Dying and Tim Fehlbaum’s awards contender September 5.

“We greatly value Tallinn film festival, as one of the A-festivals, because many German talents have started their international careers here and will hopefully continue to do so in the future,” said Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, the promotion agency which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

The festival will also play a retrospective of German titles, including Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s The Marriage Of Maria Braun.

POFF runs from November 8-24, with the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event platform from November 14-22.