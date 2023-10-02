Greta Gerwig, riding high on the global success of Barbie, has been named AFI FEST’s guest artistic director at the 37th edition of the Los Angeles event running October 25-29.

Gerwig joins an illustrious list of former filmmakers to inhabit the role including Pedro Almodóvar, Bernardo Bertolucci, Ava DuVernay, David Lynch, and Agnès Varda.

“Greta Gerwig is devoted to cinema, and AFI is devoted to her,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO. “In 2010, she served on the Shorts Jury for AFI FEST – and across the years since then, AFI has been proud to celebrate Ladybird [sic] and Little Women and now we are honored to welcome her home as Guest Artistic Director.”

Gerwig made her feature directorial debut on Lady Bird in 2017, which earned Oscar nominations for directing and original screenplay. Her 2019 follow-up Little Women garnered six Academy Awards nods including best picture and adapted screenplay.

Her screen roles include Frances Ha, White Noise, Greenberg, Hannah Takes The Stairs, and 20th Century Women.

Barbie is Warner Bros’ highest grossing film of all time and ranks as the highest grossing film of the year worldwide on $1.434bn. It is expected to make an impact in awards season.