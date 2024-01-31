Barbie’s production designer and set decorator, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, will receive an honorary fellowship from the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS).

The pair will receive the fellowship at the school’s graduation ceremony on February 23. The award recognises an individual’s outstanding contribution to the industry.

Both Greenwood and Spencer are Bafta- and Oscar-nominated for their production design on Barbie, marking their seventh nomination as collaborators. Their other credits include Sherlock Holmes, Atonement, Darkest Hour, Anna Karenina, Pride & Prejudice and the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black.

The NFTS board of governors noted the pair were receiving the fellowship for their “pivotal role” in the industry, longstanding collaboration, and dedication to “nurturing emerging talent”.

On accepting the award, Greenwood and Spencer said: “We’ve been fortunate enough to have worked closely with many amazing graduates who bring a wealth of talent and knowledge to set and are beyond proud to now be part of such a widely respected institution.”

Previous recipients of the NFTS fellowship include Asif Kapadia, Barbara Broccoli and last year’s Jack Thorne.

NFTS are hosting a 2024 graduate showcase at the BFI Southbank February 19-22.