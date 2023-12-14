Barbra Streisand will receive 2023 SAG Life Achievement Award at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.

The actress, singer and philanthropist will collect her award at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on February 4, 2024, when the ceremony will stream live on Netflix.

The honour is presented each year to an actor who fosters the “finest ideals of the acting profession”.

Streisand has won two Oscars, for best lead actress for Funny Girl in 1969 and best song (Evergreen, shared with Paul Williams) for A Star Is Born in 1977. Among her many other accolades are 10 Grammys including the Grammy Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards, five Emmys, three Peabody Awards, and a Tony Award.

Her acting credits include The Way We Were, her feature directorial debut Yentl, and A Star Is Born.

Yentl earned five Academy Award nominations. Streisand’s second directorial outing, The Prince Of Tides, was nominated for seven Oscars including best picture. Her third directorial feature, The Mirror Has Two Faces, was nominated for two Oscars.

She recently released her memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called Streisand “an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry”. She added, “From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra’s ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Streisand added, “Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”