Elvis and Romeo + Juliet director Baz Luhrmann says he would rather retire than simply add to the huge amount of “noise” in the entertainment world.

Luhrmann, who is presiding over the jury at the Red Sea International Film Festival, revealed in an In Conversation event in Jeddah that he is considering retirement because he won’t allow himself to direct a film unless it is worth spending years of his effort or of his audience’s time.

“I would rather retire, which I am considering now, and not put more noise out there,” said Luhrmann. “If I can’t make something that is actually useful and worthy of someone’s incredibly precious two and half hours, then I wouldn’t do it”.

Luhrmann confirmed that he needs to take time out after making each of his films because he is so involved in everything, from development through to music, visuals and casting through to a film’s music album, which he produces, in addition to communications and awards season campaigning. “All my movies have been in the awards season, and this needs a lot of work, it’s like doing a political campaign”.

Earlier in the festival, the Oscar-nominated director of Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby told Screen he will land on his next project early next year and would consider filming in Saudi Arabia.