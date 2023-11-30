Elvis director Baz Luhrmann has confirmed he will land on his next project early next year and would consider filming in Saudi Arabia.

The Australian filmmaker, who is presiding over the main features competition jury at Red Sea International Film Festival, told Screen: “I am going to commit to a new work early next year and I can think of things that I’m circling that could be made in Saudi. Their enthusiasm, commitment and the fiscal muscle that they are putting into the filmmaking environment — as well as a new generation of emerging filmmakers — means I would absolutely consider shooting there.”

Luhrmann explored the region, including Jeddah and AlUla, after being invited by the festival to head the jury. “When this came up as a possibility, I went to Saudi and did my own investigation about a lot of the big changes that are taking place before agreeing to come on board,” he said.

“I was astounded, because pretty much anything that you know about Saudi in terms of really dramatic change… if it’s a month old, it’s probably out of date. That’s the warp speed at which they are moving to modernise, to open up.”

The Oscar-nominated director of Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby and Romeo + Juliet said he committed to attend Red Sea after meeting up-and-coming filmmakers.

“What convinced me was meeting young filmmakers, both female and male, and just how much they want their future to be something that they own and isn’t governed by notions that perhaps belong to the past,” said Luhrmann. “The energy in the country is exciting.”

The filmmaker will be watching three features a day from the 17-strong competition line-up, alongside jurors Joel Kinnaman (who also plays the festival in John Woo’s Silent Night), Freida Pinto, Amina Khalil and Paz Vega.

“We are going to be looking for really good storytelling and really good filmmaking,” said Luhrmann. “And of course, the thing you’re most hoping for is to hear an original voice, someone who tells their story in a way in which no-one else does.”

With his packed screening schedule, the director may not get a chance to see Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, which will play in the International Spectacular strand of the festival and explores Priscilla Presley’s relationship with rock superstar Elvis.

“Sofia is a friend of mine, and she told me all about doing the movie, but I haven’t seen it yet, even though I’m looking forward to it,” said Luhrmann. “But it’s not in competition and I’ll be watching three movies a day, but I’m definitely going to see it at some point. I just don’t know if it’ll be in the Middle East.”