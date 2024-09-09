Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Sep 6-8) Total gross to date Week 1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros) £7.3m £7.3m 1 2. It Ends With Us (Sony) £668,882 £20m 5 3. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) £661,429 £56m 7 4. Alien: Romulus (Disney) £570,436 £12.1 4 5. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) £543,555 £45.7m 9

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.31

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice scared away the competition at the UK-Ireland box office this weekend to top the charts with a £7.3m opening for Warner Bros.

It is the fifth biggest opening of 2024 and Tim Burton’s third biggest opening, closely behind 2005’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory which started on £8m, and 2010’s Alice In Wonderland - still in the lead with £10.8m.

Burton’s follow-up to his 1988 classic stars returning cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara as well as a whole ensemble of fresh faces led by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

The original Beetlejuice made nearly $75m at the box office worldwide (numbers not adjusted for inflation) with most of that coming from North America.

In second place, Sony drama It Ends With Us hit £20m on its fifth weekend after adding a further £668,882.

Following closely behind is Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine on £661,429. After seven weeks, the superhero title stands at £56m.

Also for Disney, Alien: Romulus scored £570,436 in its fourth weekend to take its total up to £12.1m.

After taking the top spot last weekend, with help from National Cinema Day, Despicable Me 4 dropped to fifth place with £543,555. The Universal animation stands at £45.8m from nine weeks of play.

On its third weekend, Warner Bros’ Blink Twice made it to £2.6m after the Zoe Kravitz feature added £331,425.

Still going strong on its 13th session, Disney’s Inside Out 2 secured £228,527 to bring its total up to £58.7m.

Firebrand flames

MetFilm opened Henry VIII drama Firebrand on £109,028 from 192 locations. Karim Aïnouz’s feature starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander has £120,487 including previews.

The Coraline re-release continued its solid run, taking in another £92,640 on its fourth week of play for Trafalgar Releasing. Its total now stands at £3.3m.

Sony’s re-release of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming opened on £70,800. The Tom Holland title made £30.7m on its first outing.

Also for Sony, Harold At The Purple Crayon crossed the £3m mark after adding £66,787 on its sixth weekend.

In its second weekend, The Count Of Monte Cristo added £62,114 for Entertainment Film Distributors to bring its total up to £247,166.

For Black Bear, Sing Sing is up to £222,000 after adding £62,000 in its second session.

Twisters is still spinning at the box office after eight weeks, adding another £61,595 for a total cume of £14.3m for Warner Bros.

Fellow Warner Bros title Trap secured £50,505 in its fifth session and now stands at £3.8m.

Sony horror Afraid made £48,298 in its second week of play to bring its total up to £410,826.

BFI Distribution opened UK folk horror Starve Acre on £37,032. The feature, starring Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark has a cume of £61,892 including previews

Signature Entertainment’s animation Ozi: Voice Of The Forest added £23 313 and stands at £524,168 after four weeks.

Park Circus opened its re-release of 1995’s Batman Forever to £21,114.

The Crow could reach £1m for Entertainment Film Distributors after hitting £936,275 in its third weekend when it added £19,150.

Studiocanal’s 75th anniversary reissue of The Third Man debuted with £18,602.

Fantasia winner Red Rooms debuted with £4,324 for Vertigo Releasing. The Canadian cyber horror has made £10,415 in total, including previews.

British political thriller The Whip opened on £1,530 for Workbus.