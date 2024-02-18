Playtime has locked down key deals on Olivier Assayas’ Competition title Suspended Time.

The Covid-era comedy drama has sold to Adso Films in Spain, I Wonder in Italy, Triart in Sweden, Leopardo Filmes in Portugal, Hooray in Taiwan and Vertigo Media in Hungary. Ad Vitam will release the film at home in France.

Vincent Macaigne, Micha Lescot, Nora Hamzawi and Nine d’Urso star in the film which portrays a quartet who spend the lockdown together as a sense of disturbing strangeness invades their lives.

Producers are Curiosa Films and Vortex Sutra.