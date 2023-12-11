The next director of the Berlin Film Festival will be announced tomorrow (December 12) at a press conference being held at 11am GMT (12pm CET) in Berlin.

The new director will have sole charge of the Berlinale and will replace co-directors Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek who are stepping down after the 74th edition of the festival in February 2024.

Speculation is rife within the industry about who will take charge of the Berlinale, with figures close to the festival saying it has interviewed widely for the role.

In August, the Berlinale announced it was returning to a single director model. Germany’s state minister for culture Claudia Roth said at the time: “The necessary decisions for modernising the Berlinale, for securing its future and sustainability should now once again be in the hands of one person, in order to further develop the Berlinale as an audience festival in the federal capital and to strengthen it in [its] position in the league of international A-film festivals.”

A week later, artistic director Chatrian announced his departure, saying that the “conditions for me to continue as artistic director no longer exist.”

Executive director Rissenbeek had previously announced in May she would step down after the 2024 festival.

After delivering the February 2024 edition of the festival, both Rissenbeek and Chatrian will have overseen five editions of the Berlinale.