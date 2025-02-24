The 2025 Berlin International Film Festival has reported 336,000 ticket sales – a record across the 75 editions of the festival.

Admissions are up slightly on the previous record of 335,986 sales from 2016, with exact figures still to come. The sales from the Berlinale Goes Kiez programme, screening festival films at Berlin neighbourhood cinemas, are also still to be reported.

The sales figures are also an increase on the 329,502 tickets sold at the 2024 edition.

Numbers of accredited professionals were down slghtly, to 19,000 from 19,968 in 2024.

This year’s 75th edition featured around 1,000 public screenings, and 340 audience discussions/Q&As with film teams.

The European Film Market (EFM) hosted 998 market screenings – a slight drop from 1,029 in 2024. The number of buyers present was up, to 1,314 from 1,263. The total number of EFM attendees is still to be confirmed, although the festival has reported that the US provided the second-largest group by nationality, after Germany.

New parts of this year’s festival included the Perspectives section, with 14 feature film debuts; and the HUB75 festival venue in front of the Palast, which hosted 15 free talks and events for public and professional visitors.

“We have seen a positive response to our juries’ decisions, strong feedback on the improvements we made to our infrastructure, and also much excellent feedback on film and industry programmes,” said Tricia Tuttle, holding her first edition as Berlinale festival director. “The spirit was high and with this energy we are already planning for 2026.”

Dag Johan Haugerud’s Dreams (Sex Love) won the Golden Bear on Saturday, February 22. Attention on the festival was been boosted by the attendance of many high-profile stars, including Timothee Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Jacob Elordi, Jessica Chastain, Tilda Swinton, Margaret Qualley, and Marion Cotillard.