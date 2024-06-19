The Berlin film festival has appointed Jacqueline Lyanga and Michael Stutz as co-directors of film programming, as part of a new-look executive team.

The duo were appointed by new Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle. They will work with Tuttle to curate the Competition and Berlinale Special sections including Berlinale Special Gala, and will lead the wider team on shaping the overall film selection.

Stutz will continue in his current role as head of the Panorama section, alongside his new co-director of programming duties.

Tuttle has also made three new executive appointments as part of the new governance structure, announced in April.

Experienced Berlinale executive Florian Weghorn becomes the festival’s first chief of staff, starting from July 1. Weghorn has held several curatorial and management positions at the Berlinale since 2002, and moves into his new role from the programme manager position at Berlinale Talents. The festival will soon begin a recruitment process for his replacement there.

Corporate finance executive Tommy Kommer becomes director of finance and business operations, with a role supporting the management of the administration and IT departments.

Miriam Reimers becomes the Berlinale’s director of programme operations and production. She will oversee the implementation of the audience programme, refining Berlinale’s long term venue strategy, ensuring production and security services at red carpet events at the Berlinale Palast and other cinemas, as well as accreditation and protocol.

The festival is also looking to hire a director of communications and brand, whose remit will include overseeing the “development of our crisis communication strategy and management of brand reputation”.

“One of my major objectives is to revitalise the ways in which Berlinale connects to a sense of place, to take advantage of our incredible home city,” said Tuttle. “If we can do this while also building stronger links between the public film programme and the European Film Market and the marketplace, we can make the festival even more impactful for audiences and also the important films, filmmakers and rights holders who trust us with their premieres.”

In 2022 Lyanga was appointed US delegate to the Berlinale. Through that role she consolidated contacts with the US film industry and filmmakers, assisted in scouting films, and prepared the Berlinale’s US West Coast screening tours.

The new structure is designed to strengthen cooperation and efficiency and improve communication and strategic planning, according to the festival.