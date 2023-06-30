Conic has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Giacomo Abbruzzese’s debut feature Disco Boy starring Franz Rogowski.

The film premiered in competition at the Berlinale in February, winning the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for Helene Louvart’s cinematography.

Conic acquired the film from Paris-based sales agent Charades. Rogowski stars as Aleksei, a Belarusian who enlists in the French foreign legion in pursuit of a passport. He is sent to the Niger Delta where he crosses paths with Jomo, a revolutionary who dreams of being a disco dancer. Mor N’Diaye and Laetitia Ky are also on the cast, with a score from electronic musician Vitalic.

It is Abbruzzese’s debut feature; his previous film America was nominated for best documentary short at the 2020 Cesars in France. Disco Boy was developed through residencies at Cannes’ Cinefondation and Clermont-Ferrand festival. It is produced by Films Grand Huit, and co-produced by Dugong Films, Panache Productions, Donten & Lacroix and Division.

Disco Boy has previously sold to territories including France, Italy, Spain and Australia-NZ.