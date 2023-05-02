Paris-based sales company Charades has inked a slew of deals for Giacomo Abbruzzese’s debut feature following the film’s February world premiere in Berlin’s Competition and ahead of the film’s Wednesday (May 3) release in France via KMBO.

Disco Boy has been sold to Madman in Australia and New Zealand, New Cinema in Israel, Adso in Spain, First Hand Films in Switzerland, Filmladen in Austria, Non Stop Entertainment in Scandinavia, Film Europe for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Mars in Turkey, Av Jet in Taiwan, Edko in Hong Kong, Pandora in Brazil and Kino Pavasaris for the Baltics.

The first feature from Italian-born, France-based Abbruzzese follows the intertwining stories of a French Foreign Legion fighter and a man in a village in the Niger Delta. Abbruzzese wrote and developed the film through Cannes’ Cinefondation residency and at a Clermont-Ferrand Festival residency.

The film stars Germany’s Franz Rogowski, Gambia’s Mor N’Diaye and the Ivory Coast’s Laetitia Ky. The film was shot in Île de France, Reunion Island and Poland with post-production between Belgium, Italy and France. The film also includes cinematography from Hélène Louvart who also worked on two 2023 Cannes Competition titles Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Karim Ainouz’s Firebrand. Electronic music artist Vitalic is behind the score.

Disco Boy is produced by France’s Films Grand Huit who are behind César-winning short film Les Petites Mains alongside Italy’s Dugong Films, Belgium’s Panache Productions and La Compagnie Cinématographique and Poland’s Donten & Lacroix.

Charades will continue sales for Disco Boy in Cannes amidst a robust slate that includes festival titles Mona Achache’s Little Girl Blue (Special Screening), Cedric Kahn’s The Goldman Case (Directors’ Fortnight), Kamal Lazraq’s Hounds (Un Certain Regard), Katell Quillévéré’s Along Came Love (Cannes Premiere) and Chicken For Linda! (ACID).