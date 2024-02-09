Beta Cinema has acquired international sales rights to Morgan Matthews’ 500 Miles, starring Billy Nighy and Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davies, and will launch sales at the EFM next week.

Billed as a road movie with heart, 500 Miles follows a broken family forced to come together when a 16year-old boy and his livewire younger brother run away from trouble at home in England to reach their estranged grandfather, played by Nighy, on Ireland’s west coast.

Matthews, director of X+Y (A Brilliant Young Mind) and documentary Williams, will direct from a script by Malcolm Campbell, based on the novel Charlie And Me by Mark Lowery.

Former head of BBC Film David Thompson is producing with Alex Gordon and Keren Misgav Ristvedt for Origin Pictures, Martina Niland from Dublin-based Port Pictures, and Minnow Films.

The project will shoot in Kerry, Ireland later this year.

Nighy’s most recent credits include Living for which he was nominated for an Oscar. The now 16-year-old Griffin Davis, was the star of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit in 2019.

Tassilo Hallbauer, head of sales and acquisitions at Beta Cinema said: “The script takes us on an emotional, often hilariously funny, yet deeply moving journey through some of the most beautiful parts of the UK and Ireland…500 Miles offers top-tier escapism and will resonate with international audiences of all ages.”