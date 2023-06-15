UK distributor Other Parties has acquired UK and Ireland rights to the 2k restoration of Bette Gordon’s 1983 underground hit Variety.

The film will have a theatrical release in August this year, followed by a Blu-ray release.

Variety centres around a young woman whose job at a pornographic cinema near Times Square awakens her sexuality. It originally premiered at Toronto and Cannes back in 1983.

Sandy McLeod leads the cast with Will Patton, Richard Davidson, Luis Guzman and the photographer, and subject of recent documentary All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Nan Goldin.

Gordon herself oversaw the restoration of the film which was carried out by Kino Lorber, who is also handling international sales on the title.

Other Parties was founded in 2021 by Aneet Nijjar, Aduke King and Amanpreet Dosanjh with a focus on distributing films that challenge the status quo of the industry. Their slate includes Laura Samani’s Small Body, a 2021 Cannes Critics Week title, and Elegance Bratton’s Independent Spirit-nominated documentary Pier Kids.

Nijjar, director of distribution, called Variety “a subversive yet relevant look at female desire and obsession” and said “this seminal title from the era of underground filmmaking deserves to be seen by a new generation of film fans”.