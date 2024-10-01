Hoard director Luna Carmoon, Grand Theft Hamlet co-director Pinny Grylls and In Camera filmmaker Naqqash Khalid have been named the winners at the third BFI and Chanel filmmaker awards, held this evening (October 1) at London’s Roundhouse.

Each filmmaker received a £20,000 prize, and were selected by a jury of actor Tilda Swinton, Vogue global creative and cultural advisor Edward Enninful, Marie-Louise Khondji, producer and founder of Le Cinéma Club and BFI chief executive Ben Roberts.

Screen Star of Tomorrow 2022 Carmoon’s debut, Hoard, world premiered at Venice in 2023 and won several Critics’ Week prizes, including the audience award. It follows a seven-year-old girl as she is taken into foster care from the house she lives in with her mother, filled with hoarded, shiny rubbish. Saura Lightfoot Leon, Hayley Squires and Joseph Quinn star in the film, which was released by Vertigo in the UK-Ireland in May.

Grand Theft Hamlet won the documentary feature jury prize at SXSW. Grylls co-directs with Sam Crane. Two actors put aside pandemic-induced unemployment by attempting to stage a production of Hamlet within the Grand Theft Auto online videogame world. It plays at BFI London Film Festival later this month.

Khalid’s In Camera debuted last year at Karlovy Vary. A young actor stuck in a cycle of nightmarish auditions takes it upon himself to find a new part to play. It was released in UK-Ireland by Conic in September, and stars Nabhaan Rizwan, Amir El-Masry and Rory Fleck Byrne. Khalid was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2020.

Since 2022, Chanel has partnered with the BFI and have created the filmmaker awards, launched at the BFI’s 2022 Luminous gala – the BFI’s biannual fundraising gala. Winners from the previous two editions are Baff Akoto, Kathryn Ferguson, Sam Firth, Erfan Saadati, Ella Glendining, Savanah Leaf and Nadira Murray.