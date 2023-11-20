Studiocanal’s Anna Hintzen has joined the British Film Institute (BFI) as senior production executive at the BFI National Lottery Filmmaking Fund.

Hintzen will have oversight of all aspects of production on BFI-backed projects. She will initially engage with projects at application stage to advise on their viability, ensuring they are appropriately budgeted and scheduled, and will support filmmaking teams both practically and creatively through pre-production, shooting and post to help them maximise budgets and use the funding responsibly.

“We are delighted that Anna has joined the team,” said Mia Bays, director of the BFI Filmmaking Fund. “Our funded productions will hugely benefit from her wealth of experience. Working across the range of titles that make up our slate, from first time filmmakers through to established teams, Anna will help ensure as much budget as possible goes on the screen whilst centring the three strategic principles around inclusion, sustainability and UK-wide.”

She joins from Studiocanal’s production and development department, where she oversaw productions such as Sam Taylor-Johnson’s upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black, and John Crowley’s We Live In Time, and recently developed and co-produced Wicked Little Letters, starring Olivia Colman and Jesse Buckley.

Hintzen previousy worked as a freelancer on film and TV productions in Germany.

She will work closely with Charley Fox, who was promoted to production manager from production coordinator earlier this year. Aoife Hayes and Phoebe Sutherland have been upped to development and production executives from their title of development executive, to reflect an expansion of their roles. They will each be the lead BFI executive on most of the high-end shorts produced through the BFI and Film4-backed scheme, Future Takes.

Ama Ampadu and Louise Ortega, senior production and development executives, take on joint responsibility for the development fund.

“I’m equally delighted to confirm that three existing team members are formalising their expanded remits with new job titles and an expansion of Ama and Louise’s roles; it’s so important to recognise and support the development of talented executives,” added Bays.

Hintzen, Ampadu, Ortega and senior executive for sales and distribution Vicki Brown will report directly to Bays.

“The slate is filled with fantastic projects and I couldn’t be joining at a better time,” said Hintzen, with the fund’s slate currently including How To Have Sex, The Old Oak, In Camera, Timestalker, The End We Start From, Hoard, Layla and Chuck Chuck Baby. “I’m especially looking forward to helping the productions accomplish their visions while pushing for even more inclusivity and diversity within the UK film industry as well as working towards more sustainable production processes.”

In March of this year, the then-BFI Film Fund saw the departure of three long-serving senior executives – editor-at-large Lizzie Francke, head of production Fiona Morham and head of editorial Natascha Wharton.

Bays joined as head of the BFI Film Fund in October 2021, and was hired on a three-year fixed-term contract.