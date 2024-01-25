The British Film Institute (BFI) is seeking a partner organisation to help its Good Work Programme for Screen – a project that seeks to improve working practices in the screen sector, with £1.5m of National Lottery funding available as part of the BFI Skills Fund.

The programme aims to provide advice, training and support, focusing on small and medium sized businesses, industry leaders and heads of department. The deadline for applications is April 3 2024.

“The UK’s screen sector makes world leading content, but our operational management practices fall below par,” said Sara Whybrew, the BFI’s director, skills and workforce development. “We want this to change so the way in which we go about making our content, exhibiting it, and preserving it, also achieves world leading status.

“We are seeking a partner to deliver an ambitious programme that proactively and strategically addresses the many reports, the data, and countless testimonies that highlight the widespread bad practices across the sector.”

The BFI is looking for an organisation to deliver the programme, which will complement the work developed by industry through the Screen Sectors’ Skills Task Force, chaired by Georgia Brown, of which the BFI is a member.

A single award will be issued to a lead organisation, however multiple organisations may decide to group together to combine expertise or geographical reach in response to the call, with a lead partner nominated. A track record and expertise in human resources and UK employment law must be demonstrated, and an ability to work with a range of specialist organisations to deliver the programme to the breadth of businesses and individuals working across the screen sector.

“The programme aims to create a ‘one stop shop’ where businesses and individuals can access key resources, advice, support, and training to strengthen management and HR practices, build more inclusive workplaces, and aid workforce productivity,” said a statement from the BFI.

Good Work Programme for Screen comes off the back of a range of reports highlighting failings in the screen industry to meet the basic principles of good working practices, including the Film and TV Charity’s Looking Glass survey, the Policy and Evidence Centre (PEC) Good Work Review, commissioned by the DCMS, and the BFI Skills Review.

The Good Work Review was the first examination of job quality across the creative industries, the Review is based on 40 separate indicators and focuses on issues including fair pay, flexible working, paid overtime and employee representation.

Over the first three years of Screen Culture 2033, the BFI’s 10-year strategy, the BFI will award £34.2m of National Lottery funding in skills and workforce development.