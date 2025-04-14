EXCLUSIVE: The British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs) is launching a second iteration of its Springboard programme for 2025, supporting UK-based filmmakers working on their second film.

Running from May 2025 to February 2026, BIFA Springboard will support up to 30 directors, producers and writers. It will offer technical and professional training, mentoring, networking and access to resources to better equip participants for industry challenges.

It is supported by Prime Video, as part of its Prime Video Pathway initiative, a range of collaborations with industry partners to support the development, reskilling and upskilling of freelancers to help ensure new entrants have pathways to the industry.

Additional support comes from the ScreenSkills Film Skills Fund, with further support from Film Finances International.

The scheme will run alongside the Springboard: Genre scheme, which selected its 14 participants last month.

BIFA Springboard is open for applications now, with a deadline of May 5, 2025.

“In an industry where only a minority of first time writers, producers and directors go on to make a sophomore feature, Springboard’s goal is to support the next wave of British filmmakers to be ambitious, thinking towards long term, visionary careers with global impacts,” said a BIFA statement.