Oscar-nominee Bill Nighy has been confirmed alongside Alicia Silverstone, Brooke Shields, Danny Trejo and Susan Sarandon in the voice cast for animated adventure comedy Gracie And Pedro’s (Not So) Awesome Adventure, which Hungarian outfit Luminescence is launching at the American Film Market (Oct 31-Nov 5).

The family adventure comedy follows dog Gracie and cat Pedro, whose brawling destroys the airport baggage carousel during the family’s big move, leaving the pets lost and stranded without their collars in a frightening world.

The film, now in late post-production, is produced by Amy Taylor of Second Chance Productions and co-directed by Kevin Donovan (The Tuxedo) and Gottfried Roodt. Jeff Geoffray of StoryWarrior Media Capital and Peter Wetherell of Magus Entertainment serve as executive producers. The release is planned for 2024.

Juraj Barabas, managing director of Luminescence, has been talking up the theatrical potential of the film which he describes as the “story of an unbreakable bond between the family and their pets, that every kid and every parent can emotionally connect to.”

The deal for Luminescence to handle the film was negotiated by Tom Rubin (Law Offices of Thomas S. Rubin) and Peter Wetherell on behalf of Second Chance Productions and Jason Resnick and Juraj Barabas on behalf of Luminescence.