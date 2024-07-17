Riding high on the box office success of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, Thai production house GDH 559 has unveiled details of five upcoming features as part of 10-strong film slate.

Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul, the breakout star of box office phenomenon How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, will head the cast of comedy Project Red alongside PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn. It reunites the two actors for the first time since hit BL (boys’ love) TV series I Told Sunset About You.

Both stars are also partnering with GDH through their respective company Billkin Entertainment and PP Krit Entertainment. With the plot still under wraps, it is directed by Moo Chayanop Boonprakob (Friend Zone) and produced by Tong Banjong Pisanthanakun (director of The Medium) and Weerachai Yaikwawong. Now in post-production, it is set for release in 2025.

Billkin and PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn were among several stars and filmmakers who took to the stage at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok to present their projects today (July 17).

A further upcoming comedy on GDH’s slate is Beauty And The Beat, which revolves around four top singers who are put together to perform in the same concert, but rivalry gets the better of them.

Directed by Title Kittipak Thonguam (Tootsies And The Fake) and produced by Deaw Vijjapat Kojiw and Sui Suwimon Techasupinan, the cast includes Ice Preechaya Pongthananikorn, Nunew Chawarin Perdpiriyawong, Pingpong Thongchai Thongkantom and Ninew Phetdankaeo. The project is in pre-production with a release slated for 2025.

The event, “GDH lineup 2025: Look Forward”, was attended by around 750 guests and live-streamed on GDH’s Facebook and YouTube pages as Ter Chantavit Dhanasevi, Jeff Satur and Engfa Waraha also took to the stage.

Further details and release dates were also revealed for three previously announced projects, all directorial feature debuts.

The Paradise Of Thorns is a collaboration between GDH and Jai Studio, directed by Boss Narubet Kuno of TV series I Told Sunset About You and produced by Vanridee Pongsittisak of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

Set to open August 22, the drama marks the feature acting debuts of singer-songwriter Jeff Satur and beauty pageant winner Engfa Waraha, with Toey Pongsakorn, Keng Harit and Srida Puapimol co-starring. The story follows a gay couple who have built a life together on a durian orchard in Thailand’s mountainous north. When one of them dies suddenly, the other must fight to reclaim the fruits of his love and labour as they are not legally married.

Scheduled for a November release, horror comedy 404 Run Run Run is GDH’s first collaboration with producer Yacht Rergchai Poungpetch’s Raruek Production.

Directed by directed by Seua Pichaya Jarusboonpracha, the cast includes Ter Chantavit Dhanasevi (One Day), Thanaerng Kanyawee Songmuang, Nui Chernyim, Daou Pittaya Sae-Chua, Arethai Suapathat Ophat, and Pookie Paweenuch Pangnakorn.

The story follows a battle between the living and the dead when a real estate swindler wants to turn an abandoned hillside hotel into a luxury scam, but the ghost of the original owner refuses entry to intruders.

Flat Girls is produced by Jira Maligool and Vanridee for first-time feature director Claire Jirassaya Wongsutin (TV series One Year), with a young cast comprising EarnEarn Fatima Dechawaleekun, Fairy Kirana Pipityakorn, Boy Pakorn Chatborirak, and Apo Wachirakon. The coming-of-age romantic drama follows the love and friendship between two high school girls whose close bond is tested when a young policeman moves into their flat.

GDH also teased five further upcoming projects directed by Ter Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit (Fast & Feel Love), Kai Nottapon Boonprakob (co-director of One For The Road), Jim Sophon Sakdaphisit (Home For Rent), Mez Tharatorn (The Con-Heartist) and Baz Nattawut Poonpiriya (Bad Geunis, One For The Road). Beyond announcing the directors, no further details were released.

Concluding the event, GDH CEO Jina Osothsilp said: “Our partnerships with Billkin Entertainment, PP Krit Entertainment, JAI Studio, and Raruek Production underscore our commitment to reaching a broader audience and creating Thai films that leave a lasting impression, bring happiness, and entertain audiences worldwide.”

GDH is the producer behind a string of box office successes from 2017’s Bad Genius, which took $38m at the global box office, to How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, which has grossed more than $31m in Southeast Asia since its release in April, setting new box office records in five territories. The latter recently started rolling out in Australia and New Zealand and will be followed by further territories in Asia as well as Europe.