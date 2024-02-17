Blacktop International has announced major territory sales here on horror Cinderella’s Revenge starring Lauren Staerck and Natasha Henstridge from Species.

Deals have closed for German-speaking Europe (Tiberius Film), Latin America (Great Movies), Nordics/Scandinavia (NjutaFilms), Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), and CIS (Movie Distribution Network).

JD Beaufils of Blacktop International negotiated the deals on behalf of the filmmakers and is continuing talks at the EFM.

Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers) directed the film from Sobini Films and Tital Global Entertaiment in which the beloved fairytale character turns the tables on her wicked stepsisters and stepmother with the help of her fairy godmother (Henstridge).

Iconic Events Releasing will distribute Cinderella’s Revenge in key markets in the US on April 26 under an exclusive arrangement with Regal. Quiver Distribution handles all other rights in North America.

Mark L. Lester and Jessica Mathis of Titan Global Entertainment produced with Mark Amin of Sobini Films.

Cinderella’s Revenge also stars Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis, and Darrell Griggs. Staerck’s credits include Curse Of Jack Frost and Unhinged, while Henstridge has also starred in The Whole Nine Yards and Ghosts Of Mars.