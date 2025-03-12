In a coup for Bleecker Street, the distributor has acquired US rights to Rob Reiner’s mockumentary sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues and the original 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprise their roles as the legendary and inept British heavy metal band and Reiner once again adopts the character of documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi. There are cameos from Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Bleecker Street plans a nationwide US theatrical release of a newly restored version of This Is Spinal Tap in the summer before making the film widely available on digital and streaming platforms for the first time in years, ahead of the sequel’s wide theatrical release on September 12.

Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison also appear in the sequel.

Conceived by Guest, McKean, Reiner, and Shearer, Spinal Tap II follows the band as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. The film is produced by Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Matthew George and financed by Castle Rock Entertainment, which relaunched its film division in October 2021. Derrick J. Rossi, Hernan Narea, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Christopher H. Warner serve as executive producers.

“We feel privileged for the opportunity to work with Rob Reiner and the brilliant minds behind the original This Is Spinal Tap, and to be part of a film that has resonated with so many,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street, and Kent Sanderson, president of Bleecker Street. “This Is Spinal Tap isn’t just a movie – it’s a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music. Returning to this world through Spinal Tap II is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences.”

“So happy to be working with the folks at Bleecker Street who are passionate about keeping Tap’s legacy alive and happy to give Marty DiBergi another shot at relevancy,” added Reiner.

In 2002 This Is Spinal Tap was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

John Burnham of Atlas Artists brokered the deal with Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street.

The company recently released Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste. The 2025 slate includes Andrew Ahn’s Sundance rom-com The Wedding Banquet on April 18; Telluride and TIFF selection The Friend starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in New York on March 28 and nationwide April 4; and thriller and TIFF premiere Relay starring Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington this summer.