Bleecker Street has acquired the ensemble comedy Rumours featuring Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Roy Dupuis.

Canadian auteur Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson co-wrote and co-directed, recently wrapping production in Hungary.

Charles Dance, Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira, and Zlatko Burić round out the cast on the story of the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest liberal democracies at the annual G7 summit who become lost in the woods while attempting to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis.

Bleecker Street is planning a 2024 theatrical release after Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Rumours is a Canadian-German co-production with financing from Telefilm Canada and Manitoba Film & Music, Orogen Entertainment Ltd. and Minnow Productions, in association with ZDF/ARTE.

Producers are Liz Jarvis for Buffalo Gal Pictures, Philipp Kreuzer for Maze Pictures and Knudsen for Square Peg.

Executive producers include Andrew Karpen and Sanderson for Bleecker Street, and Ari Aster for Square Peg, Jörg Schulze for Maze Pictures, Phyllis Laing for Buffalo Gal Pictures, Orogen Entertainment’s Blair Ward, Anders Erden, Lauren Case and Eric Harbert, Gillian Hormel, Mary Aloe and Stefan Kapelari, and Gábor Sipos and Gábor Rajna.

Elevation Pictures is distributing in Canada, and Plaion Pictures in Germany. Protagonist Pictures handles international sales.

This marks the second collaboration between Bleecker Street and Square Peg, following David and Nathan Zellner’s upcoming Sundance world premiere Sasquatch Sunset starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg.