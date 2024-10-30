Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to Peterson Polaris Corp’s coming-of-age comedy This Too Shall Pass and will launch sales at AFM ahead of the world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival next month.

Rob Grant wrote and directed the feature about 16-year-old Simon, who feels trapped by the strict expectations of his Mormon upbringing and rebels by crossing the Canadian border with his close friends for a spontaneous weekend getaway.

What starts as a carefree escape quickly turns into a journey of self-discovery, as each friend confronts their personal struggles and insecurities. The film carries a nostalgic ’80s soundtrack featuring The Cure, New Order, Corey Hart, and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

The ensemble cast includes Maxwell Jenkins from Netflix’s Lost In Space, Jeremy Ray Taylor (It, Senior Year), Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Jaylin Webb (Armageddon Time), Nikki Roumel (Ginny & Georgia), Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid), Chris Sandiford (What We Do In The Shadows), Aidan Laprete (The Wilds), and Ben Cockell (Goosebumps).

Joanne Kelly (City On A Hill), Mark McKinney (Kids In The Hall), Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers), and Robert Longstreet (Sorry To Bother You) round out the cast.

David Hiatt and Michael Peterson served as producers for Peterson Polaris Corp, with Michael Simon Baker and Jason R. Ellis of Eclipse Management & Entertainment as executive producers.

Michael Huntsman of Blue Fox Entertainment negotiated the deal with Paradigm Talent Agency negotiating on behalf of the filmmakers.

Peterson said This Too Shall Pass “captures the rebellious spirit of youth, while exploring the tension between conformity and personal growth”, while Blue Fox Entertainment president Lisa Gutberlet noted, “We’re excited to acquire this powerful yet relatable coming-of-age comedy that speaks to the timeless struggle of self-discovery [… and] resonates with audiences all over the world on a variety of levels.”