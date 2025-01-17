David Lynch, director of film classics such as Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and The Elephant Man, and co-creator of the groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, has died aged 78.

His family announced the news in a Facebook post, saying: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.” It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Last year Lynch revealed he had been diagnosed with emphysema after “many years of smoking”.

His other work included Eraserhead, Cannes Palme d’Or winner Wild At Heart, Lost Highway and Dune.

He received a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2006 and an Honorary Academy Award in 2019.

In a statement, Steven Spielberg said: “I loved David’s films. Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and Elephant Man defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade. I got to know David when he played John Ford in The Fabelmans. Here was one of my heroes – David Lynch playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

Also paying tribute was Martin Scorsese, who called Lynch a visionary and said: “He put images on the screen unlike anything that I or anybody else had ever seen – he made everything strange, uncanny, revelatory and new. And he was absolutely uncompromising, from start to finish. It’s a sad, sad day for moviemakers, movie lovers, and for the art of cinema. But Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, the two Twin Peaks series and the film Fire Walk With Me, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire… as the years and the decades go by, they will just keep growing and deepening. We were lucky to have had David Lynch.”

Lynch was part of the first class of the American Film Institute Conservatory in 1970 when he developed his thesis film Eraserhead.

AFI said, ”David Lynch was an American original […] Across the decades, David’s impact on cinema proved indelible in his films and his art – and he always gave back to AFI – supportive of the storytellers who wrote their own rules and reached for something different. During a seminar on campus, he shared this timeless advice with Fellows: ’Tell the stories that are inside you. Each person has these stories that come along. Just stay true to those ideas and enjoy the doing of it.’ He will live on in our dreams.”