BBC Studios and Disney have confirmed they will collaborate on an animated feature based on the mutiple award-winning series Bluey.

Bluey is a blue heeler dog, who lives with her mum, dad and little sister, Bingo.

Disney has acquired the global theatrical rights for the film, which will land in cinemas in 2027. Following the global theatrical release, it will stream on Disney+, and ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia.

It will be written and directed by Australian Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and co-directed by Richard Jeffery, who directed the first three series of the show. The film is produced by Australian outfit Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios.

The film will star vocal talent from the show including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Bluey’s mum and dad, with music created by Bluey series composer Joff Bush.

BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture for distribution. The film is being supported by the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

Bluey is available in over 140 countries and is 2024’s most-watched series globally on Disney+.