Blumhouse Production’s Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy shut down its UK shoot on Thursday (July 13) due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Sources have confirmed to Screen the horror film was shooting on location in Gloucester, UK and had five days left of filming when production shut down.

Universal Pictures is backing the film and has scheduled an August 2024 release in North America.

While McAvoy is British, Davis is Canadian and McNairy is American, all three actors are on SAG contracts as they were employed through a SPV (special purpose vehicle) created for the film by US-based Blumhouse.

James Watkins directs Speak No Evil, a remake of the Danish horror of the same name about two families who go on a vacation together which quickly turns sinister.

Production began in late May and included a week in Croatia with the majority of filming taking place in the UK.

Other titles to halt their UK or international shoots due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which officially came into effect on July 14, include Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2 and Venom 3.