Tracie Laymon’s Bob Trevino Likes It has won the SXSW narrative feature competition while Grand Theft Hamlet has taken home the documentary feature prize.

Laymon’s comedy drama, about a young woman who forms an unlikely bond with a man bearing the same name as her estranged father, was awarded by the jury for feeling “at once familiar and yet surprising” in a ”refreshingly real and wrenchingly bittersweet” watch. John Leguizamo and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira star.

The special jury award for performance went to Maria Rodríguez Soto in Liliana Torres’s Spanish family drama Mamifera while Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu won the special jury award for filmmaking for her debut We Were Dangerous about a 1950s New Zealand reform institution.

Grand Theft Hamlet is directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane whose documentary was described by the jury as “easily one of the funniest, moving and profound works in competition”. The film follows two actors attempting to put on a production of Hamlet within the video game Grand Theft Auto.

The special jury award for bravery and empathy went to Carina Mia Wong and Alex Simmons’ We Can Be Heroes, which explores a live-action role-playing camp in upstate New York.

The SXSW audience awards will be announced after voting closes on March 16.