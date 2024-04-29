Bristol-based short film event Encounters Film Festival has cancelled its 2024 edition due to funding issues, with future editions of the event also in doubt.

A statement issued by the festival’s Board of Trustees on Friday, April 26 read: “The cultural industries are collectively operating in an increasingly challenging climate and Encounters is now facing a situation beyond our control.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2024 iteration of Encounters Film Festival which would have been the 30th edition.” The festival had been scheduled to take place at its regular end-of-September slot, from September 27-30 this year.

“We are deeply sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this creates for everyone who is connected to and participating in the festival,” continued the statement. ”We will be writing to and refunding everyone who has made submissions, please bear with us while we work to carry this out.”

The statement added that the festival is working with its board and stakeholders on “what happens next for Encounters”, and will inform audiences of decisions “in due course”.

According to the festival, in recent years Encounters has lost funding from Creative Europe and the BFI. It is also currently not receiving funding from Bristol City Council, with local councils across the UK under severe financial pressures.

“The funding landscape, combined with higher projected costs for running the festival in 2024, means there are inadequate funds available to run the festival this year or have enough time to meaningfully fundraise for its delivery,” continued the encounters statement.

Encounters is one of several UK arts organisations suffering financial troubles, alongside the British Independent Film Awards, which revealed its funding troubles last month.

Launched in 1995, Encounters is one of the industry’s leading short format film festivals, screening at Bristol’s Watershed and Arnolfini venues. Filmmakers to have played at the festival previously include Martin McDonagh with Sharp Shooter in 2005, Yorgos Lanthimos with Nimic in 2019 and Lynne Ramsay with Kill The Day in 1996 and Gasman in 1999.