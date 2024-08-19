In the run-up to the world premiere in Venice of Harmony Korine’s Baby Invasion, the filmmaker’s company EDGLRD has received a strategic investment from Reuben Brothers, the firm run by British billionaire property tycoons David and Simon Reuben.

Reuben Brothers, whose holdings include Newcastle United football club, racecourse operator Arena Racing Co., and Burlington Arcade in central London, have partnered with EDGLRD founding investor Samizdat.

The investment will provide funds enabling Korine’s digital IP-based studio to build a content generator focused on film, video games, advertising, interactive content, social media, music, fashion, hospitality and sports.

Central to EDGLRD’s work is its proprietary suite of AI-based entertainment software and Korine used AI in his experimental 2023 Venice selection Aggro Dr1ft.

The Reuben Brothers are positioning themselves as leaders in the entertainment AI space. In 2020 they gifted an £80m (approximately $91m at the time) endowment to create Reuben College in Oxford which specialises in AI and machine learning research.

EDGLRD has collaborated with the likes of Nike and musicians The Weeknd and Travis Scott. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.