Thai drama Solids By The Seashore has been acquired by Japanese distributor Foggy Cinema from Bangkok-based sales agent Diversion.

The film, which won the Netpac Award and LG OLED New Currents Award at Busan in October, will receive its Japanese premiere in competition at the Osaka Asian Film Festival on March 7. It marks the first time Foggy Cinema has picked up a film for distribution from Thailand and a theatrical release is being planned for late 2024.

Thai director Patiparn Boontarig’s debut feature set in a southern town in Thailand on the verge of an environmental crisis and revolves around the intimate relationship between a young woman from a local conservative Muslim family and a rebellious female artist from the city.

The film will next have its European premiere in competition at France’s Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema this week, followed by a string of further European festivals in the coming months.

Solids By The Seashore has delivered a relatively strong limited release in Thailand, following its opening in two independent cinemas in Bangkok on December 14. “The film just had a 7-week run in cinema which is unprecedented for us. It’s usually just two to three weeks for most Thai independent films,” said Mai Meksawan of Diversion, which also handles the Thai theatrical release.

“The audience feedback is very positive and exceeded our expectations. People found the film to be much more accessible than our previous titles and embraced it warmly. It’s our most successful film on local release.”

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Thai filmmaker Patiparn, who previously worked as first assistant director on Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s Manta Ray, winner of the Orizzonti award for best film at Venice in 2018, and Jakrawal Nilthamrong’s Anatomy Of Time, the grand prize winner for best film at Tokyo Filmex in 2021. It is produced by Diversion, Mit Out Sound Films and Error Brothers.

Also on Diversion’s slate are Malaysian director Chia Chee Sum’s Oasis Of Now, which will have its European premiere in the Berlinale’s Forum strand, following its premiere in competition at Busan; and A Journey In Spring by Taiwanese directors Wang Ping-Wen and Peng Tzu-Hui, winner of best director at San Sebastian as well as best performance for Yang Kuei-Mei and best screenplay at Singapore International Film Festival.