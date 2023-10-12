Thailand’s Solids By The Seashore and Korean family drama House Of The Seasons have won the first tranche of prizes at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF, October 4-13).
The Busan Vision Awards, which recognises rising independent filmmakers, saw Patiparn Boontarig’s Solids By The Seashore win the NETPAC Award and LG OLED New Currents Award. The latter prize includes a cash grant of $22,300 (KRW30m).
The film, which plays in BIFF’s main New Currents competition, is the feature directorial debut of Thai filmmaker Patiparn, who previously worked as first assistant director on Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s Manta Ray, winner of the Horizons award for best film at Venice in 2018, and Jakrawal Nilthamrong’s Anatomy Of Time, the grand prize winner for best film at Tokyo Filmex in 2021. Diversion handles sales.
Oh Jung-min’s House Of The Seasons, which plays in BIFF’s Korean Cinema Today - Vision strand, won three prizes including the KBS Independent Film Award and Aurora Media Award, which each include a $7,500 (KRW10m) cash prize. Cinematographer Lee Jinkeun won the CGK Award, worth $3,700 (KRW5m), for his work on the film.
The feature debut of Oh follows a year in the life of three generations of a family who run a rural Korean tofu factory. It is produced by Daemyungfilm.
A further multiple winner was The Berefts by Jeong Beom and Hur Jang, which won the LG OLED Vision Award, worth $22,300 (KRW30m), and the Citizen Critics’ Award, which includes $7,500 (KRW10m) to support the filmmaker’s next production. The drama centres on a father and his developmentally disabled daughter, who spend their lives searching for empty houses where they can stay.
The FIPRESCI Award went to Sohn Hyun-lok’s That Summer′s Lie, which also plays in the New Currents competition and follows a high-school girl who reflects on the past summer spent with her boyfriend. It marks the feature debut of Busan-born director Sohn.
BIFF’s main awards in the New Currents and Jiseok competitions will be announced on Saturday (October 14) at the festival’s closing ceremony.
Busan Vision Awards 2023
FIPRESCI Award
That Summer′s Lie
Dir Sohn Hyun-lok
NETPAC Award
Solids By The Seashore
Dir Patiparn Boontarig
LG OLED New Currents Award
Solids By The Seashore
Dir Patiparn Boontarig
LG OLED Vision Award
The Berefts
Dir Jeong Beom, Hur Jang
DGK Plus M Award
Work To Do
Dir Park Hong-jun
Isle Of Snakes
Dir Eu-min Kim
CGV Award
Concerning My Daughter
Dir Lee Mirang
KBS Independent Film Award
House Of The Seasons
Dir Oh Jung-min
CGK Award
House Of The Seasons
Cinematographer: Lee Jinkeun
Critic b Award
Last Summer
Dir Choi Seung-woo
Aurora Media Award
House Of The Seasons
Dir Oh Jung-min
FAQ
Dir Kim Da-min
Watcha Short Award
Mydear
Dir JEON Dohee, Kim Sohee
Karma
Dir Choi Soohyuk
Citizen Critics’ Award
The Berefts
Dir Jeong Beom, Hur Jang
Busan Cinephile Award
Yellow Door: ′90s Lo-fi Film Club
Dir Lee Hyuk-rae
