Thailand’s Solids By The Seashore and Korean family drama House Of The Seasons have won the first tranche of prizes at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF, October 4-13).

The Busan Vision Awards, which recognises rising independent filmmakers, saw Patiparn Boontarig’s Solids By The Seashore win the NETPAC Award and LG OLED New Currents Award. The latter prize includes a cash grant of $22,300 (KRW30m).

The film, which plays in BIFF’s main New Currents competition, is the feature directorial debut of Thai filmmaker Patiparn, who previously worked as first assistant director on Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s Manta Ray, winner of the Horizons award for best film at Venice in 2018, and Jakrawal Nilthamrong’s Anatomy Of Time, the grand prize winner for best film at Tokyo Filmex in 2021. Diversion handles sales.

Oh Jung-min’s House Of The Seasons, which plays in BIFF’s Korean Cinema Today - Vision strand, won three prizes including the KBS Independent Film Award and Aurora Media Award, which each include a $7,500 (KRW10m) cash prize. Cinematographer Lee Jinkeun won the CGK Award, worth $3,700 (KRW5m), for his work on the film.

The feature debut of Oh follows a year in the life of three generations of a family who run a rural Korean tofu factory. It is produced by Daemyungfilm.

A further multiple winner was The Berefts by Jeong Beom and Hur Jang, which won the LG OLED Vision Award, worth $22,300 (KRW30m), and the Citizen Critics’ Award, which includes $7,500 (KRW10m) to support the filmmaker’s next production. The drama centres on a father and his developmentally disabled daughter, who spend their lives searching for empty houses where they can stay.

The FIPRESCI Award went to Sohn Hyun-lok’s That Summer′s Lie, which also plays in the New Currents competition and follows a high-school girl who reflects on the past summer spent with her boyfriend. It marks the feature debut of Busan-born director Sohn.

BIFF’s main awards in the New Currents and Jiseok competitions will be announced on Saturday (October 14) at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Busan Vision Awards 2023

FIPRESCI Award

That Summer′s Lie

Dir Sohn Hyun-lok

NETPAC Award

Solids By The Seashore

Dir Patiparn Boontarig

LG OLED New Currents Award

Solids By The Seashore

Dir Patiparn Boontarig

LG OLED Vision Award

The Berefts

Dir Jeong Beom, Hur Jang

DGK Plus M Award

Work To Do

Dir Park Hong-jun

Isle Of Snakes

Dir Eu-min Kim

CGV Award

Concerning My Daughter

Dir Lee Mirang

KBS Independent Film Award

House Of The Seasons

Dir Oh Jung-min

CGK Award

House Of The Seasons

Cinematographer: Lee Jinkeun

Critic b Award

Last Summer

Dir Choi Seung-woo

Aurora Media Award

House Of The Seasons

Dir Oh Jung-min

FAQ

Dir Kim Da-min

Watcha Short Award

Mydear

Dir JEON Dohee, Kim Sohee

Karma

Dir Choi Soohyuk

Citizen Critics’ Award

The Berefts

Dir Jeong Beom, Hur Jang

Busan Cinephile Award

Yellow Door: ′90s Lo-fi Film Club

Dir Lee Hyuk-rae