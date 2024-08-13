Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has revealed 30 titles chosen for the 2024 Asian Project Market (APM), including upcoming features by award-winners Kirsten Tan, Iqbal H. Chowdhury, Woo Ming Jin and Daishi Matsunaga.

The investment and co-production market, which runs as part of BIFF’s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM), is set to take place from October 5-8 in Busan, South Korea.

Scroll down for full list of titles

This year’s APM selection features an expanded variety of genres, including crime thrillers, horror, queer cinema, and animated films, alongside the more traditional selections of drama, comedy and romance. Organisers said this selection “underscores APM’s commitment to promoting diverse storytelling and creative freedom across Asia”.

The titles include Dhakar Nagin from Toronto-based Bangladeshi filmmaker Iqbal H. Chowdhury, whose drama The Wrestler won the top New Currents Award at BIFF last year.

Also returning is Indonesia’s Wregas Bhanuteja with Levitating, after his tech-thriller Photocopier screened in BIFF’s New Currents section in 2021. Sotoyama Bunji will also return to Busan with Life Redo List after screening Soirée at BIFF in 2020.

Further notable filmmakers include Singapore’s Kirsten Tan with Crocodile Rock, produced by Momo Film’s Tan Si En. Tan is known for 2017’s Pop Aye, which won a screenwriting award at Sundance, the Big Screen award at Rotterdam and the Golden Eye for best international feature at Zurich.

Malaysia’s Woo Ming Jin, whose Stone Turtle won the Fipresci prize at Locarno in 2022, will bring US-Malaysia co-production The Camford Experiment; and Japan’s Daishi Matsunaga, whose LGBTQ+ romance drama Egoist played in competition at Tokyo in 2022 and landed distribution in the US and territories across Asia, returns with Until That Day (working title).

This year’s selection also includes Nothing Happened, the debut fiction feature of Hong Kong’s Chan Tze-woon, whose documentary Blue Island screened at a raft of festivals in 2022 including BIFF; Hum, directed by Filipino filmmaker Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan, who often focuses on indigenous and post-colonial narratives; and four projects from India comprising 7 To 7, Mangal – The Holy Beast, The Murder Of Crows and The Testimony.

Seven projects from Korean directors range from action noir and fantasy to black comedy and road movie. The selected projects are: A Way to Étretat by Shin Suwon, Door-Frame by Jeong Beom, The Birds by Sohn Hyun-lok, Hellfire Club by Shin Aga, Ulaanbaatar by Kang Donghun, Strange Marriage by Jung Wonhee, and DO BYE Nursing Hospital by Oh Seyeon.

Now in its 27th year, organisers said a record 441 submissions were received from 44 regions. The 30 selected titles span 17 regions.

Asian Project Market 2024 titles

7 To 7 (India-Ghana)

Dir. Nemil SHAH

Pros. Nemil SHAH, Rajesh SHAH

90 Meters (Japan)

Dir. Shun NAKAGAWA

Pros. Tamako TSUJIMOTO, Yasushi UTAGAWA

Another Green World (China)

Dir. WANG Kejing

Pros. XU Jiahan, LIU Wenli, HUANG Yue

The Birds (S Kor)

Dir. SOHN Hyun-lok

Pro. JO Su-jin

Burden to Carry (Japan)

Dir. Tadashi NOHARA

Pro. Satoshi TAKATA

The Camford Experiment (US-Malay)

Dir. WOO Ming Jin

Pros. WOO Ming Jin, Gerry KIM, Alvaro VALENTE

The Chameleon Woman (Thai-Viet)

Dir. Tanaseth TULYATHAN

Pros. Chartchai KETNUST, PHAM Gia Quy

Crocodile Rock (Sing-US)

Dir. Kirsten TAN

Pro. TAN Si En

Dhakar Nagin (Ban)

Dir. Iqbal H. CHOWDHURY

Pros. Iqbal H. CHOWDHURY, Tuhin TAMIJUL

DO BYE Nursing Hospital (S Kor)

Dir. OH Seyeon

Pro. LEE Jinsook

Door-Frame (S Kor)

Dir. JEONG Beom

Pro. JEONG Joeun

Hellfire Club (S Kor)

Dir. SHIN Aga

Pro. PARK Doohee

Hum (Phil-US)

Dir. Don Josephus Raphael EBLAHAN

Pros. Hannah SCHIERBEEK, Alemberg ANG

Kingdom Of The Insomniacs (China)

Dir. KANG Bo

Pros. XIE Meng

Leg (Kaz-It-Ger-Fr)

Dir. Shokir KHOLIKOV

Pros. Aigerim SATYBALDY, Paolo Maria SPINA, Silvana SANTAMARIA, Johann CHAPELAN

Levitating (Indo-Sing)

Dir. Wregas BHANUTEJA

Pros. Siera TAMIHARDJA, TAN Si En

Life Redo List (Japan)

Dir. Bunji SOTOYAMA

Pro. Yoko IDE

Making A Sea (Myan-Thai)

Dir. Lin Htet AUNG

Pro. Mai MEKSAWAN

Mangal - The Holy Beast (India-UK)

Dir. Triparna MAITI

Pros. Pooja CHAUHAN

Moments (Switz-Kur)

Dir/Pro. Mano KHALIL

The Murder Of Crows (India)

Dirs. Rinchin, Maheen MIRZA

Pros. Maheen MIRZA, Anjali PANJABI, Rinchin, Maheen MIRZA

Nothing Happened (HK-China-Tai)

Dir. CHAN Tze-woon

Pros. CHAN Tze-woon, LUNG Kwok-yiu, Candy WONG

Rabbit Hole (Sri)

Dir. Ilango RAM

Pro. Hiranya PERERA

The Sickness of Yerevan (Arm)

Dir. Ovsanna GEVORGYAN

Pros. Vardan HAKOBYAN, Ovsanna GEVORGYAN

The Testimony (India-US)

Dir. Bikas Ranjan MISHRA

Pros. Shiladitya BORA, Madhu SHARMA, Kunal KUMAR, Anshuman SINGH

Strange Marriage (S Kor)

Dir. JUNG Wonhee

Pro. Jéro YUN

Ulaanbaatar (S Kor)

Dir. KANG Donghun

Pro. JUNG Youn

Until That Day (w/t) (Japan-Tai)

Dir. Daishi MATSUNAGA

Pros. Shinji OGAWA, Asako NISHIKAWA, Sanling CHANG

A Way To Étretat (S Kor-Fr-US)

Dir. SHIN Suwon

Pro. Francis C.K. LIM

Where The Mountain Women Sing (Mong-Tai-Ger-Den)

Dir. ZHANG Juefang

Pros. Patrick Mao HUANG, Kathleen I-Ying LEE