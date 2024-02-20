France’s Totem Films has signed a slew of international deals at the EFM for Berlin competition title My Favourite Cake, directed by Iranian filmmakers Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha.

The Iranian tragicomedy follows a 70-year-old woman who breaks out of her solitary routine by trying to invigorate her love life. The film stars newcomer Lily Farhadpour alongside veteran Iranian actor Esmail Mehrabi.

It has sold to A Contracorriente in Spain, Academy Two in Italy, Alamode for Germany and Austria, and Arthaus in Norway.

The film took an early lead on Screen’s jury grid and had previously inked pre-sales ahead of EFM to Cherry Pickers for Benelux, Camera in Denmark, Arizona in France, Triart in Sweden, Cineworx in Switzerland, and BIR in Turkey. Totem Films said it is in discussions with other key territories.

My Favourite Cake marks Moghaddam and Sanaeeha’s return to Berlin’s competition after 2021’s Ballad Of A White Cow that Totem Films sold to more than 40 territories worldwide.

The new film won the Eurimages Co-­Production Development award at the 2022 Berlinale Co-Production Market. It is produced by Iran’s Filmsazan Javan, France’s Caractères Productions, Sweden’s Hobab, and Germany’s Watchmen Productions.