Emmanuel Mouret’s Venice Competition title Three Friends, starring Camille Cottin, has sold widely in key territories for Pyramide International.

The film has sold to Lucky Red in Italy, La Aventura in Spain, Madman in Australia, K-Films in Quebec, New Cinema in Israel, Cirko in Hungary, Future Film in Finland, Spentzos in Greece, DCM in Switzerland, Vertigo/Liberty in Benelux, Selmer in Norway, Panda in Austria, Njuta in Sweden, M2 in Poland, Beta Film in Bulgaria and Fivia in the former Yugoslavia.

Cottin, India Hair and Sara Forestier lead the cast as three friends with different views on love whose lives are turned upside down when one’s relationship ends. Vincent Macaigne, Damien Bonnard and Gregoire Ludig round out the ensemble.

Three Friends marks Mouret’s return to Venice after 2007 romantic comedy Shall We Kiss? which premiered in the Giornati degli Autori sidebar. It is produced by Mouret’s longtime producer Moby Dick Films and is set for a November 6 release in France via Pyramide Distribution.

Pyramide is also heading to Venice with Wang Bing’s Competition film Youth (Homecoming).