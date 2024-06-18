Karim Ainouz’s Cannes Competition title Motel Destino has sold to key territories for The Match Factory.

The erotic thriller has sold to Piffl Medien in Germany, Cherrypickers Film Distributie in Benelux, Vertigo Films in Spain, MUBI in Latin America excluding Brazil, Bad Unicorn in Romania, Njutafilms in Scandinavia, Aurora Films in Poland, Nitrato Filmes in Portugal, A-One Films in the Baltics, Danaos Films in Greece, MCF MegaCom Film in Former Yugoslavia, Beta Film in Bulgaria, and Catchplay in Taiwan.

Motel Destino stars Iago Xavier in his feature film debut, alongside Nataly Rocha and Fabio Assunção, as a 21-year-old man on the run who seeks refuge at a sex hotel run by a husband and wife.

Motel Destino is produced by Cinema Inflamável and Gullane, in co-production with Globo Filmes, Telecine, Canal Brasil (Brazil), Maneki Films (France) and The Match Factory (Germany) and in association with Brouhaha Entertainment and Written Rock (UK). Pandora Filmes is responsible for distribution in Brazil.

The production has received support from Ancine, FSA/BRDE, the Government of the State of Ceará - Department of Culture, Aide aux cinémas du monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.

Negotiations are underway for additional territories, with Brouhaha and Written Rock holding the distribution rights for the UK and Tandem holding distribution rights for France.

Motel Destino will go on to open Brazil’s Gramado Film Festival in August, opening in Brazilian cinemas on August 22.