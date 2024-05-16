Studiocanal has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, ahead of its world premiere in Cannes Competition next week.

Rocket Science is handling international sales.

The company will release the film in UK-Ireland cinemas in 2024.

Directed by Border and Holy Spider filmmaker Abbasi and written by Gabe Sherman, The Apprentice charts a young Donald Trump’s rise to power through a Faustian deal with influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

Sebastian Stan stars as Trump, with Jeremy Strong as Cohn, Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan as Fred Trump Sr.

The Apprentice is produced by Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures, Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films, and Abbasi and Louis Tisné for Film Institute.

The executive producers are Amy Baer, Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Sherman, Lee Broda, James Shani, Andrew Frank and Greg Denny.