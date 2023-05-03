The producers of Cannes titles Lost In The Night and The (Ex)perience Of Love are among those selected for European Film Promotion’s (EFP) Producers On The Move programme, which promotes rising talent and fosters international co-productions.

The 20 producers have already begun a pre-festival online programme (May 2-4), which includes speed meetings, roundtables and pitching sessions. They will then meet during the Cannes Film Festival from May 18-22, taking part in a programme that will include case studies, social events and an extensive promotional campaign. More than half of the selection are women.

Three of the selected producers are set to present their films at this year’s Cannes. The Netherlands’ Erik Glijnis co-produced Lost In The Night by Amat Escalante, which will play in the Cannes Premiere strand of the festival.

Belgium’s Julie Esparbe produced The (Ex)perience Of Love by Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balbonin, which is set to screen in Critics’ Week. Esparbe previously produced Dalva, which won the Fipresci prize when it played in Critics’ Week last year.

From the Slovak Republic, Juraj Krasnohorský produced animated short Electra by Daria Kashcheeva, which will premiere in Cannes’ La Cinef selection.

Further participants have also been behind several award-winning films. Croatia’s Miljenka Cogelja produced Juraj Lerotić’s Safe Place, which won three awards at Locarno and two at Sarajevo before being submitted by Croatia for the 95th Oscars. Gentian Koçi’s films as producer and director, Daybreak and A Cup Of Coffee And New Shoes On, were Albania’s Oscar entry in 2018 and 2023 respectively.

Other prize-winning producers include David Bohun from Austria, whose The Trouble With Being Born won the special jury award at the Berlinale in 2020, and Romania’s Radu Stancu, whose Alis won the Crystal Bear and Teddy Award at last year’s Berlinale.

Producers who have focused on documentary to date include Denmark’s Emile Hertling Péronard, who produced Lin Alluna’s Twice Colonized, which premiered at Sundance in January, and Elisa Fernanda Pirir whose production of Luis Alejandro Vero’s Calls From Moscow screened at this year’s Berlinale.

The platform is backed by the European Union’s Creative Europe – MEDIA programme, Eurimages, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and participating national film promotion institutes

Producers On The Move 2023