Cannes’ Critics Week has revamped its ticketing procedures to prioritise the press badge holders to each film’s first screening.

Press will be granted first access to all first screenings - 11.00 for Competition titles and 14.00 for Special Screenings - via the electronic ticketing platform.

“Critics and all journalists are the people who should be seeing the films first. They are the people who are at the start of a film’s journey, who launch its first steps and word of mouth,” said Thomas Rosso, Critics’ Week programme manager. “Critics’ Week wants to reaffirm the vital role of critics in the life of a film in Cannes by giving them priority access.”

Critics’ Week will open with French director Jonathan Millet’s debut feature Ghost Trail about a war criminal hunted down by one of his victims inspired by a true story.

Admissions to Critics’ Week 2023 broke records with over 15,000 spectators.

“Cannes was so successful last year we can really sense that professionals are wanting to return in droves for this edition and we’re expecting even more people,” said Rosso of the pre-emptive move to assure journalists can access screenings.

While electronic ticketing has revolutionised the queuing system across the festival, it also means films can instantly sell out.

Critics’ Week is also getting its own beach site for 2024. La Plage de la Semaine de la Critique will be located at Croisette Beach, just across from the Espace Miramar where the films are screened. The space will be devoted to press junkets for the films in selection complete with spaces for journalists and film talent to work or relax in between interviews and screenings. It will also host Critics’ Week soirées on select evenings.

The sidebar previously used Nespresso Beach for its various activities, but says Rosso “It was wonderful for many years, but now we feel strong enough to invest in our own independent location.” The “comfortable space in the centre of the Croisette” according to Rosso will be accessible by badge.

“The aim is to make things easier for film teams and journalists,” Rosso explains. “Our role in Cannes is for people to discover new talents, so we want things to be as seamless and as comfortable as possible for both journalists and for the directors and talent, since for many of them it is there first time in Cannes

Critics’ Week will run from May 15-23.