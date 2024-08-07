Music Box Films has acquired US rights from Film Constellation to Eephus, Carson Lund’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry and upcoming New York Film Festival selection.

The distributor plans a nationwide theatrical release followed by home entertainment roll-out.

Eephus takes place in a small-town New England baseball field earmarked for removal as two Sunday league teams face off for the last time. The film takes its name from the Eephus pitch, a rare, high-arcing slow pitch used to deceive hitters.

Keith William Richards, Wayne Diamond and Keith Poulson star and documentarian Frederick Wiseman performs a voice cameo.

Lund makes his feature directorial debut and has amassed cinematographer credits on the likes of Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point and Ham On Rye.

Lund, Tyler Taormina, Michael Basta, and David Entin produced for Omnes Films, while Michael Tonelli, Ashish Shetty, Brian Clark, and Jim Christman of MAGMYS are the executive producers.

The film is co-produced by ColdFeet Films and presented in association with Through the Lens Entertainment. Paris-based Nord-Ouest Films boarded Eephus prior to Cannes as the film’s French co-production arm.