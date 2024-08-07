A profile of the late Irish literary giant Edna O’Brien and a story about the haenyeo fisherwomen of South Korea are among the 21 TIFF Docs selections unveiled by Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.
Joining Sinéad O’Shea’s Blue Road - The Edna O’Brien Story and Sue Kim’s The Last Of The Sea Women are Men Of War, an exploration of a failed coup in Venezuela from the team behind Cocaine Cowboys, and The Last Republican from Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink, who looks at how former Congressman Adam Kinzinger broke ranks and stood up to Donald Trump.
The programme features films from 24 countries and opens with Eddie Huang’s Vice Is Broke, in which the former Vice contributor investigates the media company’s rise and fall.
World premiere selection includes So Surreal: Behind The Masks, in which co-directors Neil Diamond (Reel Injun) and Joanne Robertson report on efforts to return cultural artifacts to the Yup’ik and Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw nations, and Ted Passon’s Patrice: The Movie, about a disability rights activist.
These titles join the likes of Raoul Peck’s Cannes premiere Ernest Cole: Lost And Found, which receives its North American premiere, as well as previously announced documentaries in the Gala programme such as Elton John: Never Too Late and Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, and Centerpiece selection Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara.
TIFF runs September 5-15. The 2024 TIFF Docs programme appears below in alphabetical order.
A Sisters’ Tale (Swi-Fr-Iran)
Dir: Leila Amini
International premiere
Blue Road - The Edna O’Brien Story (Ire-UK)
Dir: Sinéad O’Shea
World premiere
Ernest Cole: Lost And Found (Fr)
Dir: Raoul Peck
North American premiere
From Ground Zero (Pal-Fr-Qat-Jor)
Dirs: Wissam Moussa, Nidal Damo, Ahmed Hassouna, Alaa Ayoub, Karim Satoum, Bashar Al Babisi, Khamis Masharawi, Nida’A Abu Hasna, Tamer Nijim, Ahmed Al Danaf, Rima Mahmoud, Muhammad Al Sharif, Basil El Maqousi, Mustafa Al Nabih, Rabab Khamis, Mustafa Kulab, Alaa Damo, Hana Eleiwa, Mahdi Kreirah, Aws Al Banna, Islam Al Zeriei, Etimad Washah |
North American premiere
Living Together (Can)
Dir: Halima Elkhatabi
World premiere
Men Of War (USA-Can)
Dirs: Jen Gatien, Billy Corben
World premiere
Mistress Dispeller (China-USA)
Dir: Elizabeth Lo
North American premiere
No Other Land (Pal-Bor)
Dirs: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor
Canadian premiere
Patrice: The Movie (USA)
Dir: Ted Passon
World premiere
Russians At War (Can-Fr)
Dir: Anastasia Trofimova
North American premiere
So Surreal: Behind The Masks (Can)
Dirs: Neil Diamond, Joanne Robertson
World premiere
Space Cowboy (USA)
Dirs: Marah Strauch, Bryce Leavitt
World premiere
Sudan, Remember Us (Fr-Tun-Qat)
Dir: Hind Meddeb
North American premiere
Tata (Rom-Ger-Neth)
Dirs: Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
World premiere
Temporary Shelter (Ice)
Dir: Anastasiia Bortuali
World premiere
The Freedom Of Fierro (Mex-Can-Gre)
Dir: Santiago Esteinou
World premiere
The Last Of The Sea Women (USA)
Dir: Sue Kim
World premiere
The Last Republican (USA)
Dir: Steve Pink
World premiere
Vice is Broke (USA)
Dir: Eddie Huang
World premiere
Wishing On A Star (It-Slova-Cze)
Dir: Peter Kerekes
North American premiere
Your Tomorrow (Can)
Dir: Ali Weinstein
World premiere.
No comments yet