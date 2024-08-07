A profile of the late Irish literary giant Edna O’Brien and a story about the haenyeo fisherwomen of South Korea are among the 21 TIFF Docs selections unveiled by Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Joining Sinéad O’Shea’s Blue Road - The Edna O’Brien Story and Sue Kim’s The Last Of The Sea Women are Men Of War, an exploration of a failed coup in Venezuela from the team behind Cocaine Cowboys, and The Last Republican from Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink, who looks at how former Congressman Adam Kinzinger broke ranks and stood up to Donald Trump.

The programme features films from 24 countries and opens with Eddie Huang’s Vice Is Broke, in which the former Vice contributor investigates the media company’s rise and fall.

World premiere selection includes So Surreal: Behind The Masks, in which co-directors Neil Diamond (Reel Injun) and Joanne Robertson report on efforts to return cultural artifacts to the Yup’ik and Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw nations, and Ted Passon’s Patrice: The Movie, about a disability rights activist.

These titles join the likes of Raoul Peck’s Cannes premiere Ernest Cole: Lost And Found, which receives its North American premiere, as well as previously announced documentaries in the Gala programme such as Elton John: Never Too Late and Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, and Centerpiece selection Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara.

TIFF runs September 5-15. The 2024 TIFF Docs programme appears below in alphabetical order.

A Sisters’ Tale (Swi-Fr-Iran)

Dir: Leila Amini

International premiere

Blue Road - The Edna O’Brien Story (Ire-UK)

Dir: Sinéad O’Shea

World premiere

Ernest Cole: Lost And Found (Fr)

Dir: Raoul Peck

North American premiere

From Ground Zero (Pal-Fr-Qat-Jor)

Dirs: Wissam Moussa, Nidal Damo, Ahmed Hassouna, Alaa Ayoub, Karim Satoum, Bashar Al Babisi, Khamis Masharawi, Nida’A Abu Hasna, Tamer Nijim, Ahmed Al Danaf, Rima Mahmoud, Muhammad Al Sharif, Basil El Maqousi, Mustafa Al Nabih, Rabab Khamis, Mustafa Kulab, Alaa Damo, Hana Eleiwa, Mahdi Kreirah, Aws Al Banna, Islam Al Zeriei, Etimad Washah |

North American premiere

Living Together (Can)

Dir: Halima Elkhatabi

World premiere

Men Of War (USA-Can)

Dirs: Jen Gatien, Billy Corben

World premiere

Mistress Dispeller (China-USA)

Dir: Elizabeth Lo

North American premiere

No Other Land (Pal-Bor)

Dirs: Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

Canadian premiere

Patrice: The Movie (USA)

Dir: Ted Passon

World premiere

Russians At War (Can-Fr)

Dir: Anastasia Trofimova

North American premiere

So Surreal: Behind The Masks (Can)

Dirs: Neil Diamond, Joanne Robertson

World premiere

Space Cowboy (USA)

Dirs: Marah Strauch, Bryce Leavitt

World premiere

Sudan, Remember Us (Fr-Tun-Qat)

Dir: Hind Meddeb

North American premiere

Tata (Rom-Ger-Neth)

Dirs: Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

World premiere

Temporary Shelter (Ice)

Dir: Anastasiia Bortuali

World premiere

The Freedom Of Fierro (Mex-Can-Gre)

Dir: Santiago Esteinou

World premiere

The Last Of The Sea Women (USA)

Dir: Sue Kim

World premiere

The Last Republican (USA)

Dir: Steve Pink

World premiere

Vice is Broke (USA)

Dir: Eddie Huang

World premiere

Wishing On A Star (It-Slova-Cze)

Dir: Peter Kerekes

North American premiere

Your Tomorrow (Can)

Dir: Ali Weinstein

World premiere.