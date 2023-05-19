Ben Luxford, the British Film Institute’s head of UK audiences, will lead a discussion on how to encourage audiences back to arthouse cinemas around the world at a panel taking place today (Friday, May 19) as part of the UK Pavilion industry programme in Cannes.

The UK Pavilion runs from May 18 to May 23, and is based at the Cannes Marché International Village.

“As an industry we are all still talking about post-pandemic recovery,” said Luxford, ”taking heart from release schedules opening up and the audience appetite for arthouse cinema demonstrated by Aftersun and Triangle Of Sadness, just two films showcased at Cannes last year that we at the BFI had direct involvement in, and which went on to achieve strong audiences with their international releases.

“But in the current climate, more than ever, the economics of production and deal-making for distribution are challenging, as are the trading circumstances for cinemas, and in an inflationary environment the price point for a ticket is more scrutinised than ever. In addition to all of that with multiple channels available to audiences globally, meaning greater competitiveness for titles and audiences’ time, cinema – arguably always seen as the foundation of this business – needs to reinvent and reorganise itself.

“We want to explore all of this with our contributing speakers from Europe, the US and the Emirates, who collectively bring a range of experience, insight and passion to the conversation.”

’The shifting world of cinema and audiences – encouraging audiences back to arthouse cinemas around the world’ panel (11:00-12:00) will feature a line-up of Marlena Gabryszewska, president, Arthouse Cinemas Association, Poland; Allison Gardner, CEO, Glasgow Film, Scotland, UK; Peggy Johnson, executive director, The Loft Cinena, Tucson, Arizona, USA; and Butheina Kazim, Founder, Cinema Akil, Dubai United Arab Emirates.

”After the pandemic, we went through a ‘thank god we’re open’ moment, and then reality hits, then the cost of living crisis hit, and that’s been really difficult for a lot of venues – ourselves included,” said Gardner, who heads up both the Glasgow Film Theatre and Glasgow Film Festival. “Audiences are our bread and butter. They pay our wages. They’re the most important people in the room.

“I think we can say what the challenges are [on the panel] without being depressed about it. There’s no problem unsolvable in my universe.”

Firing up funding

Later today, producers Andrew Baker of Cantilever Media, Rei Cine’s Benjamin Domenech and Quiddity Films’ Emily Morgan, a producer on Un Certain Regard title The Settlers, will be discussing co-production opportunities with the UK as part of a ‘Meet the UK Global Screen Fund’ talk (14:00-15:00).

Finally, ‘Demystifying film finance’ (16:00-17:00) will unpack UK and international funds and demystify the business of securing and accessing film finance, moderated by BFI senior production and development executive, Ama Ampadu. This panel is also part of a wider programme of events celebrating Black Women in Film and will include an introduction from Yolonda Brinkley from Diversity in Cannes.

Speakers are Samuel Ampah, senior media accountant, Alliotts; Tamara Mariam Dawit, creative producer/strategist, Gobez Media; Leanne Saunders, head of development and production, New Zealand Film Commission; Patrick Schaff, head of strategic development/communications, Hessen Fim Fund, Germany; and Diana C Zollicoffer, producer.

“The panel makes up a series of events to elevate and celebrate Black female talent, so I know panellists will be keen to pull out diverse perspectives and experiences,” said Ampadu. ”We want it to act as a practical and useful guide to the range of options available when attaining international funding from a multiplicity of points of view.

”Not only do we want audiences to leave the panel knowing more about what makes a good application, but particularly for those who are historically underrepresented in the industry, we want to give them insights and understanding to empower them to apply.”