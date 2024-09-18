Former Berlin and Locarno film festival director Carlo Chatrian has been appointed director of Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin.

In a statement, the museum’s management committee said the choice of Chatrian was unanimous, flagging his strategic vision, extensive international experience and clarity of views on the positioning of the museum in the coming years.

Chatrian said: “I look forward to working with the Museum team and putting my experience and passion for cinema at the service of this institution.”

Chatrian takes over from Domenico De Gaetano, who remains in charge until October 6.

The museum thanked De Gaetano “for the work he has done over the past few years, which has helped to make the Museum an international cultural landmark.”

Chatrian was artistic director of Locarno Film Festival from 2012-18 and Berlin Film Festival from 2020-24.