UK sales agent Carnaby International has teamed with veteran producer Colin Vaines and production firm Haymarket Films, makers of the Rise Of The Footsoldier franchise, to launch Carnaby Talent, an agency for above- and below-the-line professionals.

The agency will focus on giving emerging talents their first opportunities in feature films, with a route to production and distribution through the two firms. It will be run in partnership with commercial real estate firm Southern Grove, which will look to support emerging creatives who live outside of major cities while helping productions to reduce costs by hiring local talent.

For successful acting talent, it will convert to the role of talent management company. Andrew Loveday, CEO of Carnaby International Sales and Distribution, will run Carnaby Talent alongside financier Andrew George Southern, and producers Vaines and Tiernan Hanby.

Haymarket Films is in post-production on Rise Of The Footsoldier: Vengeance, the latest in the gangster franchise about a series of football hooligans and drug dealers. Future titles slated for production include thriller Headhunter, and another Footsoldier instalment.

“Having worked in the independent film space in the past twenty years, we’ve been constantly searching for and relying on breakthrough talent in both cast and crew,” said Loveday. “Many of them went on to build fantastic, award-winning careers, and we realised we, as a team, have become very good at discovering and nurturing talent to help them reach their career goals.”

Carnaby Talent and Southern Grove will look to provide alternative short-term accommodation for agency talent to help them overcome geographical and financial barriers.