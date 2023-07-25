Charades and Anonymous Content are partnering on sales for German director Timm Kröger’s The Theory of Everything ahead of its world premiere in competition in Venice, announced today.

The genre-blending black and white thriller set in the world of quantum mechanics is Kroger’s second feature. Set in the Swiss Alps, it is about a physicist attending an international convention where an Iranian scientist plans to unveil a groundbreaking new theory in quantum mechanics. Intrigued by a mysterious jazz pianist who seems to know intimate details about him, he finds himself dragged into a sinister story.

The Theory Of Everything is produced by Germany’s Ma.ja.de with The Barricades, Austria’s Panama Film and Switzerland’s Catpics. Jan Bulow, Olivia Ross and Hanns Zischler. Kröger’s first film was the 1920s-set graduation drama The Council Of Birds that premiered in Venice Critics Week in 2014.

Anonymous Content is handling North American sales for the title via its recently launched sales and finance division AC Independent with Paris-based Charades selling to the rest of the world. Charades has already signed deals for the title across Europe and will continue sales on the fall festival circuit. Neue Visionen will release The Theory of Everything in Germany on October 26.

Charades and Anonymous previously joined forces for Spanish sychological thriller Upon Entry from debut directorial duo Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastian Vasquez and animated California surf-themed French language title In Waves.

“We both share a passion for supporting talented filmmakers and approach business in the same way,” said Charades’ co-founder Yohann Comte. “We firmly believe this is just the beginning of our fruitful partnership.”

Nick Shumake, head of AC Independent, said the company is “extremely excited to reteam with Charades and Ma.ja.de Fiction’s Heino Deckert and our new friends from The Barricades to work on Timm’s feature. Drawing inspiration from classic noir and Twilight Zone- era science fiction, we’re honored to take this truly novel and unexpected piece of international cinema to North American audiences.”

Since launching in 2022, AC Independent has been powering through the sales scene, acquiring titles including Raoul Peck’s doc Orwell and Einar Film’s Norwegian genre film Handling the Undead that both sold to Neon, Penny Lane’s Mrs. America (Fremantle) and Elizabeth Lo’s Mistress Dispeller (Submarine).

Charades is also handling sales for Venice Critics’ Week closing film, French horror Vermin alongside WTFilms.