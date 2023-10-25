Charades has sold Karan Tejpal’s Indian action thriller Stolen to Blue Finch Films for the UK and Ireland and to ASC Distribution in France following film’s world premiere in Venice Horizons Extra.

The debut feature about two brothers drawn into the kidnapping of a baby in a rural Indian town was the only Indian film in Venice’s 2023 selection before going on to screen at BFI London Film Festival and earning a special mention in the Feature Film Competition at the Zurich Film Festival.

Stolen is produced by Gaurav Dhingra under his banner Jungle Book Studio, known for Toronto and Rome-winning Angry Indian Goddesses and Beyond the Known World starring David Wenham and Emmanuelle Beart. Holy Spider producer and founder of Berlin-based One Two Films Sol Bondy executive produces.

Stolen follows two brothers who witness a baby kidnapped from her sleeping mother on a railway station then embark on a perilous journey that descends into violence and forces them to test their resilience, their faith, and, ultimately, their humanity.

Cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna and Shahidur Rahaman.

Blue Finch Films managing director Mike Chapman said: “Stolen is exactly the kind of bold and provocative debut which excites us as a company – we’re thrilled to be sharing this gem with audiences across the UK and Ireland.”

Yann Kacou and Philippe Roux from ASC Distribution called the film “a work of rare intensity that echoes Richie Mehta’s Siddharth, an Indian film with a similar theme that we released a few years ago.”

Founder and producer of Jungle Book Studio Gaurav Dhingra added: “It has been great to see how our film, which plays as a thriller, but also talks about pressing social issues, has hit a nerve with audiences around the world.”