Chilean producer Tomas Gerlach Mora of A Simple Vista has struck a deal in the Cannes Marché for Colombia’s Rhayuela Films to join as co-producer on the upcoming genre film Dog Legs (Patas De Perro) starring Chilean A-lister Alfredo Castro.

Matías Rojas Valencia will direct and established his reputation with San Sebastián Horizontes Latinos 2013 selection Root and Tallinn 2021 entry A Place Called Dignity.

Based on the 1960 novel by Chilean literary giant Carlos Droguett, Dog Legs follows a lonely man who adopts a child born with the legs of a dog and is met with escalating violence when he tries to integrate the child into society.

Mora has been taking meetings with potential French, German and Spanish co-production partners and sales agents, with an eye on a late 2025 production start.

“Patas De Perro is a drama that includes elements of mystery, thriller and horror,” Mora told Screen. “The book is a fundamental work in Chilean circles. Droguett has been undergoing something of a revival and new editions of his work are being prepared.”

Mora anticipated that casting for the role of the child, Bobi, will take place once financing has come together.

Castro’s credits include Felipe Galvez Haberle’s 2023 Cannes Un Certain Regard selection The Settlers, and Pablo Larrain films including El Conde, Tony Manero, The Club, and No.