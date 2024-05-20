Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance is out in front on Screen’s Cannes jury grid with 2.7.

The comedy horror scored one star four (excellent) from the UK’s The Telegraph and eight three stars (good). This was followed by two two stars (average) while Mathieu Macharet gave it a zero (bad).

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid star in the Fargeat’s English-language debut in a tale of a fading star who takes drastic measures to stay youthful.

Also arriving on the jury was Kirill Serebrennikov’s Limonov: The Ballad which received an average of 2.2.

The biopic starring Ben Whishaw received mostly two and three stars while Ben Kenigsberg and Macharet scored it with one star (poor).